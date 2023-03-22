Penn-Mar Human Services raises $7.5M in fundraising campaign

Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), completed the $7.5 million “Building Bold Futures” campaign, the largest in the nonprofit’s 42-year history.

The prodigious goal was achieved March 4, the final day of the campaign, during Penn-Mar’s 31st Annual Gala.

Building Bold Futures was created in 2020 after Penn-Mar leadership analyzed what efforts and plans were necessary to not just solidify and expand the organization’s current services but enable remarkable and innovative new avenues for programming and support. From that point, the exploratory phase of the campaign began in August 2020, and it was publicly announced in September 2022.

The money raised will be used to support a wide range of Penn-Mar services, endowments and programs. The successful accomplishment of the campaign coincides with Penn-Mar securing $1 million during the Gala, a first for the event, and 2022 being the strongest fiscal year in Penn-Mar’s 42-year history.