Standard Solar expands ownership portfolio in Northeast

Standard Solar, the Rockville-based owner, operator and developer of commercial and community solar assets, Wednesday announced it acquired a planned 21 megawatts (MW) of solar projects in New York and Massachusetts from New Leaf Energy.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, New York ranks ninth in the U.S. for installed solar, while Massachusetts ranks tenth.

The Copicut project in Freetown, Massachusetts is a single-axis tracker solar plus battery storage project with over 12 MW of solar and 22-megawatt hours of storage. Upon completion, it will produce 17,924-megawatt hours of energy annually. The project received an award from the state’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, which provides solar and storage project incentives.

The almost 3MW Main Street Newbury system is in Byfield, Massachusetts and is fully subscribed to commercial and residential subscribers in Byfield and the surrounding area. This project is expected to produce 3,571-megawatt hours of clean energy annually.

The Saunders Settlement project in Sanborn, New York, is over 6 MW and is expected to produce approximately 8,861 MWh annually.