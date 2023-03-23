Greater Baltimore Committee names Suntha new board chair

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) named Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, as the new chair of its board of directors.

Following a unanimous recommendation of the board nominating committee and membership vote, Suntha is the first board chair elected following the GBC’s merger with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore in 2022.

Suntha will lead the GBC Board until May 2025. He succeeds Calvin G. Butler Jr., president and CEO of Exelon, who has served as GBC chair since 2020 and will remain on the board and serve as immediate past chair. He becomes the 35th chair to lead the GBC in its 68-year history.

Suntha and the new slate of officers were confirmed during the bard’s Feb. 21 meeting for the vote of GBC Membership Wednesday. Approved unanimously as officers were Brian D. Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and Christine Aspell, managing partner for the Baltimore Office of KPMG LLP, both were named co-vice chair; and Janet Currie, president of Bank of America Greater Maryland, was named secretary.

Martin P. Brunk, office managing partner for RSM, will continue his role as Treasurer. All officers will hold their positions until 2025.