Harford Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the County event

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the County event Feb. 23, sponsored by MedStar Health.
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly gave his State of the County address, sharing his aspirations for Harford County over the next four years.
Harford Chamber Board Chair Mary Ann Bogarty, of Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan, welcomed guests and recognized dignitaries in attendance. Heather Kratz, chief operating officer for MedStar Ambulatory Services, offered sponsor remarks.
Cassilly recognized the additions to his leadership team to help him achieve his campaign promises of integrity, professional competence, and transparency. These include Rob McCord, Rich Truitt, Rick Ayers, Joe Woods, Mike Brunicke, Jefferson Blomquist, Paul Magness, Shane Grimm, Kevin Greenwell, Karen Holt, Larry Muzzelo and Barbara Richardson.
He also discussed his focus on the county’s economic development activities, focusing on six key areas: Aberdeen Proving Ground, the medical sector, schools, new business, agriculture and tourism.
From left, Dr. Sean Curtin, Medstar Health; Dr. Anita Naik, CE, Medstar Health; Robert Cassilly, Harford County Executive; Dr. Nicola London, Medstar Health; Dr. Melanie Slack, Medstar Health; and Meghan Jack, from, Medstar Health, get a photo at the State of the County gathering. MedStar Health sponsored the event. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
Angela Rose, president/CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, gets a photo with Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, back, and Dr. Theresa Felder, president of Harford Community College, front, stand to be recognized by attendees as members of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti, bottom left corner, was among the attendees. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
Attendees enjoy some networking at the event, including Kristin Kirkwood, left, executive director of the Harford Land Trust, and Nina Depkin, right, outreach & development manager at the Harford Land Trust. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
From left, Larry Richardson, left, Harford County Office of Economic Development; Lisa Fuller, Fuller & Associates Insurance; and Gilbert Kennedy, president of HARCO Credit Union, enjoy some networking time. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
Patrice Ricciardi, left, senior director of business development for Freedom Federal Credit Union, chats with Larry Muzzelo, Harford County Office of Economic Development. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly gives his State of the County address at the event hosted by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Natalie Pixley, Harford County Chamber of Commerce)