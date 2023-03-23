Harford Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the County event

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the County event Feb. 23, sponsored by MedStar Health.

Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly gave his State of the County address, sharing his aspirations for Harford County over the next four years.

Harford Chamber Board Chair Mary Ann Bogarty, of Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan, welcomed guests and recognized dignitaries in attendance. Heather Kratz, chief operating officer for MedStar Ambulatory Services, offered sponsor remarks.

Cassilly recognized the additions to his leadership team to help him achieve his campaign promises of integrity, professional competence, and transparency. These include Rob McCord, Rich Truitt, Rick Ayers, Joe Woods, Mike Brunicke, Jefferson Blomquist, Paul Magness, Shane Grimm, Kevin Greenwell, Karen Holt, Larry Muzzelo and Barbara Richardson.

He also discussed his focus on the county’s economic development activities, focusing on six key areas: Aberdeen Proving Ground, the medical sector, schools, new business, agriculture and tourism.

