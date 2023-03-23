Journalist, author Bob Woodward to speak at McDaniel College commencement

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Bob Woodward will deliver the commencement address for McDaniel College’s 153rd undergraduate graduation ceremony May 20, the college announced.

In addition, Sharon Love, who graduated with a master’s degree in deaf education in 1976 from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College, will provide remarks during the graduate ceremony.

Woodward is an associate editor of The Washington Post, where he has worked since 1971. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, first for the coverage of the Watergate scandal with Carl Bernstein in 1973 and second in 2002 as the lead reporter for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The author of 21 bestsellers, including “All the President’s Men” and, most recently, “Peril” on the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration, he has earned nearly every major American journalism award.

A retired teacher, Love is determined to bring awareness to domestic violence in honor of her daughter Yeardley, a college lacrosse player who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend just weeks before her graduation. Together with her daughter Lexie, she founded the One Love Foundation, a national nonprofit organization whose goal is to end relationship abuse by educating, empowering, and activating young people in a movement for social change.

In addition, an honorary Doctor of Journalism degree will be awarded during the undergraduate ceremony to Stan Stovall, a retired veteran journalist and news anchor with WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore.

The event will take place in the college’s Gill Center, 2 College Hill, in Westminster. The graduate ceremony is set for 10 a.m., while the undergraduate ceremony is at 2 p.m. Nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate degrees are expected to be awarded.