Loyola’s Sellinger School looks to Catholic Charities for Business Leader of the year

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management has named William J. McCarthy Jr., executive director of Catholic Charities of Baltimore, as the 2023 Business Leader of the Year. The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.

McCarthy will be honored at Loyola’s annual Business Leader of the Year dinner Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel in Maryland.

In his role at Catholic Charities, McCarthy oversees more than 80 programs at 200 locations throughout Maryland. Some of Catholic Charities’ largest programs include Our Daily Bread Employment Center, Sarah’s House, Gallagher Services, Head Start, 24 supportive senior housing communities, St Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, The Esperanza Center, My Brothers Keeper, St. Vincent’s Villa and Villa Maria Community Resources.

He was previously the market president for SunTrust Bank Maryland and served as the head of wealth and investment management for the Mid-Atlantic Group. He also served in executive management positions at Allfirst Financial and M&T Bank. Prior to that, McCarthy was in the private practice of law, specializing in taxation.

Among his civic activities, McCarthy chairs the board of the Baltimore branch of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank and serves on the boards of the Greater Baltimore Committee, Notre Dame of Maryland University, the Thomas O’Neill Catholic Health Care Fund, Board of Financial Administration of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Maryland Catholic Conference.

He earned both law and master’s degrees from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University.

The Sellinger School has honored a Business Leader of the Year since 1983, recognizing those whose vision, dedicated effort and singular commitment to the highest ideals of business have distinguished them and their organizations as among the very best in the nation. More than 800 executives and managers from Maryland’s most prestigious public, private and nonprofit organizations attend the event each year.