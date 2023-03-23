Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marriott International opens 1,000th hotel In Asia Pacific

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2023

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. Thursday announced the opening of its 1,000th hotel in Asia Pacific since entering the region 50 years ago.

The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is the company’s 1000th property in Asia Pacific and marks the brand’s entry into the Australian city.

The company anticipates adding 100 hotels – roughly two hotels per week – in Asia Pacific in 2023, expanding its footprint in key Asia Pacific markets including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, China and India.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo