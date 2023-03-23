Marriott International opens 1,000th hotel In Asia Pacific

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. Thursday announced the opening of its 1,000th hotel in Asia Pacific since entering the region 50 years ago.

The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is the company’s 1000th property in Asia Pacific and marks the brand’s entry into the Australian city.

The company anticipates adding 100 hotels – roughly two hotels per week – in Asia Pacific in 2023, expanding its footprint in key Asia Pacific markets including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, China and India.