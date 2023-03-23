DC Metro authority staying put in Landover office building

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices across the mid-Atlantic which was recently acquired by KLNB, Thursday announced the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has renewed its 32,239-square-foot lease with Bristol Capital Corporation at 8100 Professional Place in Landover.

Kenneth Fellows, and Robert Pugh, both Partners with Edge Advisory Services, as well as Edge Transaction Manager Keiry Martinez, represented the tenant in the transaction.

8100 Professional Place, also known as One Metro Plaza, is a three-story building containing approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial office space. Built in 1979, the asset features 19,000-square-foot floorplates and an adjacent surface parking lot that can accommodate 260 vehicles. It is located adjacent to Interstates 95 and 495, as well as US Route 50.

Edge also recently represented WMATA in the 90,473 square-foot lease of 6304 Sheriff Road in Landover. In late 2021, Edge represented WMATA with its 17,500-square-foot lease at 8301 Professional Place, also in Landover.

WMATA is a government agency with oversight of the mass transit system that operates throughout the greater Washington metropolitan region including Maryland and Virginia. This includes the Metrorail rapid transit service, the Metrobus fixed-route bus service and the MetroAccess paratransit service. The authority also operates the DC Circulator bus system through a public-private partnership.