PARALEGAL/LEGAL ASSISTANT

Plaxen Adler Muncy P.A., a law firm in Columbia, seeks a paralegal/legal assistant experienced in personal injury. Applicants must be detail-oriented, organized and possess excellent secretarial skills. Excellent benefits including health insurance and dental insurance, 401(k) plan, and profit sharing.

Salary range $49,000.00 – $67,000.00

Respond with cover letter and resume: [email protected]

