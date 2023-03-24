Carroll Community College hosts 6th annual MAGIC Hackathon

RosieRivets, a group of three college undergraduates and one high school student, took home the title of Best Overall team at the sixth annual Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC) Hackathon Feb. 25 at Carroll Community College.
Dozens of high school and undergraduate students participated and teamed up to present the best app idea to a panel of industry judges from financial, graphic design, and tech backgrounds. Panelists included Rick Leimbach of Startup Portal, Lauren Samuelson of Dreamscape Marketing, Michele Wagner of Baltimore County Public Schools and Julius Knapp of Dirigible Systems.
Students from all backgrounds and education levels from high school freshmen to college seniors pareticipated. Funding from the Rural Maryland Council also facilitated participation from rural satellite locations.
The RosieRivets team – Aileen Wiswakarma and Angel Crone from Carroll Community College, Corwin Ruppel from Frederick Community College and Morgan Robbins from Winters Mill High School – won the top award and $800 in prizes with its app to help college students affordably maintain their vehicles. It is designed to diagnose common mechanical problems through pictures and sound. The app will either give directions to determine the problem and how to fix it yourself or help the user find a mechanic to carry out repairs.
From left, the Rollout team of Adam Wroten, David Globus, Naomi Shi and Josh Hammond, all students at Carroll Community College, won the Best Design award at the hackathon. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)
From left, the JustMod team of home schooled students Caleb Harvey, Tucker White, Aidan Somerville, Mark Copeland and Samantha Sniffen won the Best Idea award. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)
From left, the RosieRivets team of Angel Crone, Carroll Community College; Corwin Ruppel, Frederick Community College; Aileen Wiswakarma, Carroll Community College; and Morgan Robbins, Winters Mill High School, won the Best Overall award. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)
From left, the ReDorm team of Javon Spencer, McDaniel College; Drew Cignatta, Westminster High School; Ebube Chukwuka-Eze, Liberty High School; and Ally Pickholtz, Carroll Community College, won the Best Pitch award. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)
From left, the Cupboardly team of Oluwatomisin Aina, I’mani Carroll, Dr. Gale Pomper, Prof. Pamela Mitchell, Arianna Gaskins, John Castillo, from the College of Southern Maryland, won the Best Tech award. Team member Clinton Walny was not pictured. (Photo courtesy of the College of Southern Maryland)
From left, the ReDorm team of Ally Pickholtz, Carroll Community College; Ebube Chukwuka-Eze, Liberty High School; Javon Spencer, McDaniel College; Drew Cignatta, Westminster High School; and Kevin Salley, McDaniel College, are hard at work on their project. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)
Arianna Gaskins, inset, from the College of Southern Maryland, is hard at work on her coding as she competes in the MAGIC Hackathon. (Photo courtesy of MAGIC)