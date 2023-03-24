Carroll Community College hosts 6th annual MAGIC Hackathon

RosieRivets, a group of three college undergraduates and one high school student, took home the title of Best Overall team at the sixth annual Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC) Hackathon Feb. 25 at Carroll Community College.

Dozens of high school and undergraduate students participated and teamed up to present the best app idea to a panel of industry judges from financial, graphic design, and tech backgrounds. Panelists included Rick Leimbach of Startup Portal, Lauren Samuelson of Dreamscape Marketing, Michele Wagner of Baltimore County Public Schools and Julius Knapp of Dirigible Systems.

Students from all backgrounds and education levels from high school freshmen to college seniors pareticipated. Funding from the Rural Maryland Council also facilitated participation from rural satellite locations.

The RosieRivets team – Aileen Wiswakarma and Angel Crone from Carroll Community College, Corwin Ruppel from Frederick Community College and Morgan Robbins from Winters Mill High School – won the top award and $800 in prizes with its app to help college students affordably maintain their vehicles. It is designed to diagnose common mechanical problems through pictures and sound. The app will either give directions to determine the problem and how to fix it yourself or help the user find a mechanic to carry out repairs.

