DAVID T. MURPHY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Backpack search

A jury in the Circuit Court for Carroll County convicted appellant, David T. Murphy, of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam (Klonopin), and assuming the identity of another to avoid identification, apprehension, or prosecution. The court sentenced appellant to an aggregate sentence of 20 years of incarceration with all but 12 years suspended. On appeal from his convictions, appellant presents the following questions for our review …

Read the opinion