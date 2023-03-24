43 Md. companies recognized for having women in leadership

Forty-three Maryland companies and nonprofit organizations were recognized for having women included in executive leadership or on their board of directors. But Maryland companies lag far behind in female representation and diversity when compared to other companies nationally.

Executive Alliance’s 2023 Census Report of Women Board Directors in Maryland was released on Thursday as part of its Honor Roll Award for Women’s Representation.

The report recognized 43 Maryland companies and nonprofit organizations, which recognize companies that have a minimum of 30% of their executive leadership and 30% of their board of directors seats held by women. Five public companies and 38 nonprofits and private companies made the list, and were celebrated at the Honor Roll event on March 23.

According to Executive Alliance, which promotes women leaders in Maryland, the companies recognized on the Honor Roll are “creative and supportive in recruitment, development, support and advancement of women in the workplace and corporate boards.”

However, the report, which analyzed data from 75 publicly traded companies headquartered in Maryland, reveals that Maryland companies lag far behind in female representation and diversity of leadership when compared to Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies.

Of the 639 director seats in Maryland, 76% are held by men compared to 69% of Fortune 500 and 68% S&P 500 companies. The U.S. labor force is made up of 57% women, yet eight Maryland companies, or 11% of those in the report, have zero women on their boards.

“The report really highlights the industries where women are underrepresented in leadership,” says Rebecca Snyder, executive director for Executive Alliance. Some of those results were surprising, especially when looking at industries that tend to be more female dominated. For example, educational services had only 22.2% female representation in executive leadership and boards, while health care and social assistance had just 20%.

“Even in industries where there may be a lot of women in middle management positions, they are getting stalled out when it comes to reaching those higher levels of leadership,” said Snyder.

She adds that female leadership is critical for the overall growth and health of a brand.

“People want to see companies who live their values. Companies cannot talk about how they value diversity when most of the decisions are being made by white men.”

Angie Barnett, president and CEO of the BBB of Greater Maryland Inc. and who is currently the Executive Alliance chair, stated that diversity in leadership is a priority for the BBB, and it starts with the recruitment process.

“Knowing diversity allows for a broader range of ideas (and skills), we recruit board and staff talent with that intent in mind, and prioritize training, resources, and tools for our internal middle management team and our senior leadership to reinforce this element of our culture.”

Barnett, along with other top female leaders participated in a panel discussion on diversity best practices at the Honor Roll event.

“If you work first to improve the culture and take the time to understand why your company is lacking diversity—whether it be your messaging, benefits, current leadership, or something else—you will start to see a more diverse array of applicants at the board and executive leadership level,” stated Lena Nebel, chief operating officer for BFG Financial Advisors. “My partners and I realized that women put more value in the employee benefits that allow for greater work/life balance rather than higher salaries, so we introduced unlimited time off.”

Data included in the report illustrates how diversity impacts the bottom line. Forty-three percent of companies with diverse boards generate higher profits than competitors, and companies in the top 25% of ethnic or cultural diversity are 33% more likely to have industry-leading profitability. Diverse leadership boosts revenues by 19%.

The report also outlines best practices for companies looking to increase the diversity of their leadership teams. Recommendations include wage transparency, compensation assessments, ensuring the diversity of the hiring pool, and implementing term limits on board seats.

According to Snyder, there is a lot that individuals and companies can do to increase diversity in leadership.

“It starts with calling out the lack of diversity,” she said. “Whatever level of power you have in the organization, look around and see who else you can bring in. Be the one who recognizes that a perspective is missing and consciously expand your network to seek those perspectives.”

“There’s a common misconception that one must be in a leadership role to be an advocate,” added Rhonda Pringle, market president and publisher of the Baltimore Business Journal, who moderated the panel discussion at Thursday’s Honor Roll event. “When we know of diverse candidates that should be considered for executive leadership or a seat on a board, it’s incumbent upon all who care about creating diverse and equitable organizations to bolster those candidates and to make connections where we can. The change starts by facilitating the opportunity. The sea change happens when we do it often.”