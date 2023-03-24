Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JAMES DAILY v. RED ROOF INNS, INC., ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions March 24, 2023

Torts — Slip and fall — Contributory negligence

James Daily was a regular guest at the Red Roof Inn Plus in Linthicum Heights. At the direction of an employee, he smoked cigarettes in a picnic area across the parking lot from his room. While in the picnic area sometime after 10:00 PM on September 29, 2018, Mr. Daily heard a “rustling” sound coming from behind a nearby maintenance shed. Fearing for his safety, he decided to investigate, so he walked behind the maintenance shed into a dark area with no lighting. He tripped over ladders stored behind the shed and suffered a serious ankle injury.

