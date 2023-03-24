Jim Burns | MacKenzie Contracting Company

MacKenzie Contracting Company selected Jim Burns as project manager.

Burns, who brings more than 30 years of diversified construction management experience to this new position, formerly owned and operated MODCO Specialty Contracting.

He will oversee the day-to-day construction management activities for a wide range of projects currently underway by MacKenzie Contracting in the mid-Atlantic region, with a focus in the health care and education industries. This includes overseeing the work of sub-contracting firms, acting as a liaison between MacKenzie Contracting and the end-user customer and managing or assisting with a diverse set of responsibilities including budgeting, estimating, change order management and onsite trouble-shooting.