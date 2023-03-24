Lauren C. Graziano | MMHA

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) hired Lauren C. Graziano as senior government affairs manager.

Graziano has a diverse portfolio of legal and policy experience, allowing MMHA to continue providing legislative and advocacy services within the multi-housing industry and the communities it serves.

As senior government affairs manager, Graziano will be responsible for all legislative affairs activities in Maryland. Her duties include working with outside consultants on all state legislative and regulatory activities; fostering campaign activities and relationships with specific elected officials through contributions and active participation in fundraising processes; and coordinating government affairs activities on the federal level with national affiliates.

Graziano will be responsible for promoting MMHA and the rental housing industry to members, legislators, the media and the public at large.