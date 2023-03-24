Tamiko Stanley, Luminis Health’s vice-president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, is a recipient of the third annual She Is…A Leader Award as part of Radio One’s Women’s History Month celebration.

Stanley was recognized for designing and executing innovative strategies that enhance workforce diversity and cultural inclusion. Under Tamiko’s leadership, Luminis Health is now a majority minority organization – with more than half the workforce represented by ethnically and racially diverse team members. In addition, 50% of our Luminis Health board of trustees and executive leadership are women and 42% are diverse.

She was also instrumental in creating the health system’s Health Equity and Anti-Racism Task (HEART) Force, which is led by ten bold recommendations to confront racism, address the effects of systemic inequity, and dismantling structural injustice. Stanley has helped to create a network that includes business resource groups, ambassador committees, cultural diversity collaboratives and accountability councils that work to model inclusive behaviors and mitigate the impact of bias.