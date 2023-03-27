Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Acme Paper to host annual innovation showcase

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2023

Jessup-based Acme Paper will host its annual Innovation Showcase May 2 at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrating its 77th year, Acme Paper is a distributor of janitorial, food service, retail, health care, and industrial products in the mid-Atlantic region.

The showcase displays equipment and supply innovations in hygiene & facilities solutions, foodservice disposables and foodservice technology, restaurant equipment and smallwares. It brings together the latest developments across the industries Acme Paper services, showcasing hundreds of products and services from a cast of exhibitors.


