ANDY K. PANTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 27, 2023

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Failure to preserve issue for appeal

Appellant, Andy K. Panton (“Panton”), was tried by jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County in August of 2021 for the homicides of Jordan Radway (“Radway”) and Christian Roberts (“Roberts”). During voir dire, the court asked the venire members the following question: “First, will the fact that a handgun was allegedly used in this offense affect any member’s ability to be fair and impartial and does any member have strong feelings about gun control issues?” There was no objection from defense counsel.

