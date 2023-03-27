DOUGLAS S. WEEKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Unlawful detention — Concern for defendant’s health

Following a trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, a jury convicted appellant, Douglas S. Weeks, of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree assault. The trial court sentenced Weeks to three years in prison, suspending all but time served, after which Weeks noted a timely appeal asking us to consider whether the suppression court erred in denying his motion to suppress the evidence of his crimes, which he asserts resulted from an unlawful, warrantless detention and arrest in violation of the protections of the Fourth Amendment.

