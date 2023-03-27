Global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), the owners and developers of Baltimore’s newly renovated CFG Bank Arena, Monday revealed a series of national and local food and beverage partners for the entertainment venue.

OVG Hospitality, the company’s food and beverage division, revealed the revamped food and beverage lineup, which includes Shaq’s Big Chicken, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Koko’s Bavarian, Charm City Classics, Grill Masters Express Market, and The Pizza Bar, as well as local product and service partners spotlighted through OVG’s supplier diversity program.

Additionally, partnerships with PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) and TURN Systems, which operates a reusable cup system; CHEQ, a mobile and social payments provider for restaurants, stadiums, hotels and more as the arena’s official mobile ordering, delivery and social gifting partner; and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region.

A first for OVG-owned-and-operated arenas, OVG will use CHEQ’s mobile ordering system to enable guests to order food, drinks, merchandise and more from the comfort of their seat via their mobile devices. Guests seated within premium areas can have their orders delivered to them at their seat.