Criminal procedure — Motion to prohibit evidence destruction — Lack of basis for relief

Appellant, Rudolph McNeil,1 was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts of first-degree murder and related handgun charges. Several years after his conviction, he filed a “Motion to Prohibit the State from Destroying Tangible Evidence[,]” which was denied. McNeil asks this Court if the circuit court erred in denying the motion.

Read the opinion