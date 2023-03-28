Bel Air Plaza attracts 3 new retail tenants

Hill Management Services Inc., a full-service real estate development, investment and management company in Timonium, signed three new retail tenants to Bel Air Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Bel Air.

Comprising more than 5,700 square feet of space at 513-599 Baltimore Pike, the new retailers are Crumbl Cookies, honeygrow and The Joint Chiropractic. Hill Management Services senior leasing manager Ashley Zito and leasing manager Danielle Bridge represented the landlord in all three transactions.

Crumbl Cookies, which leased 2,000 square feet of space, will offer a rotating menu of gourmet cookies. Since its founding more than three years ago, the bakery has expanded to more than 600 sites in 47 states, including seven in the Maryland area.

Founded in Philadelphia by Justin Rosenberg in 2012, honeygrow offers a variety of lunch and dinner menu items such as stir-fry, salads and honeybars. The quick serve restaurant, which leased 2,500 square feet of space, is now open.

The Joint Chiropractic has grown to more than 850 offices, including 14 in Maryland, since its founding in 1999, making it the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The mission of the health care business model, which leased 1,225 square feet of space, is to provide affordable pain relief and ongoing wellness to patients. Dr. Andrew Jordan intends to open the practice on March 31.

Bel Air Plaza features a mix of more than 20 retailers including restaurants, health care groups and professional services providers. Located near the intersection of US Route 1 and MD Route 24, nearly 120,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of the center, including nearly 45,000 households with an average household income approaching $142,000.