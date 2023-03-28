Court reinstates Syed’s murder conviction, citing violation of victim’s family’s rights

A Maryland appeals court has reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee because the Lee family was not afforded the right to attend a hearing in September where a judge freed Syed and vacated his life sentence.

A split three-judge panel found that requiring Lee’s brother, Young Lee, to attend the September hearing via Zoom instead of allowing him to fly in from California and attend in person violated Young Lee’s rights under Maryland laws protecting crime victims.

Crime victims rights include the right to prior notice of a hearing on a motion to vacate a conviction and the right to attend the hearing, the panel found.

“These rights were violated in this case, where the State gave Mr. Lee notice only one business day before the hearing, which was insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person, and therefore, the court required Mr. Lee to attend the hearing remotely,” Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff wrote.

“We remand for a new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing on the motion to vacate, where Mr. Lee is given notice of the hearing that is sufficient to allow him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision.”

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office asked to vacate Syed’s conviction at the hearing in September, citing newly discovered evidence of a potential alternative suspect and other flaws in the trial evidence.

Prosecutors gave little notice to Lee’s family, however. Lee’s brother sought to delay the hearing so that he could attend in person, but Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn denied his request and allowed him to give a statement over Zoom.

Syed, whose case was examined in the popular true-crime podcast “Serial,” was serving a life sentence after being convicted of strangling 18-year-old Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park. Syed, 17 at the time, has always maintained he did not kill Lee, his ex-girlfriend.

Phinn agreed to vacate Syed’s murder conviction in the case at the hearing in September.

The Lee family quickly appealed, arguing that their rights under Maryland’s victim rights laws were violated.

A month after the hearing, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped the charges against Syed entirely, pointing to new testing that eliminated Syed as a contributor to DNA recovered from Lee’s shoes. Mosby said that the move mooted the Lee family’s appeal.

Mosby has since left office. A spokesperson for Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates declined to comment.

(This story will be updated.)