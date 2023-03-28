FEATURED MOVER | Bernard Gyebi-Foster, Tuerk House

The board of directors of Tuerk House, a health care delivery system serving the most disadvantaged members of the greater Baltimore community, promoted Executive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster, LCPC to chief executive officer.

As the first CEO in Tuerk House’s history, Gyebi-Foster will continue to oversee efforts to expand the organization’s breadth of patient services. He will also spearhead efforts to grow Tuerk House’s footprint beyond Maryland as the organization looks to bring its innovative, integrated model of care to other states in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Gyebi-Foster was named interim executive director of Tuerk House in November 2016 and assumed the role permanently in March 2017. In that time, he has overseen numerous efforts to modernize and expand Tuerk House’s facilities, while broadening the organization’s focus to provide more than substance use treatment, but also urgent care and behavioral health care. Under his leadership, Tuerk House has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers” for the past two years.

ABOUT BERNARD GYEBI-FOSTER

Resides in:

Clarksburg

Education:

Bachelor of Science, Virginia Commonwealth University; Master of Arts, Liberty University; MBA, Regent University; Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC).

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I really do not fancy myself doing anything else apart from this. I consider what I do as God’s calling on my life. However, if I am compelled to do anything aside from what I currently do, I would probably love to be an itinerant preacher.

Favorite vacation:

I took a trip with my nuclear family to Orlando, Florida in 2019. The most enjoyable part of this trip was the presence of my wife and children. Due to my busy schedule, I seldom get the opportunity to spend enough time with my wife and three children, and trips of this nature help my family to bond more intimately.

When I want to relax … :

I head to the mountains. I don’t necessarily have a specific place I like to go, but I typically look for a retreat center in Pennsylvania.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “The Gods Are Not to Blame,” by Ola Rotimi. It is an African adaptation of the Greek classic Oedipus Rex. This play highlights the subversions and intrigues of the human spirit.

Favorite quotation:

“The evil that men do live after them.” — From William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” This quote is a constant reminder that evil deeds will never go unnoticed or unpunished.