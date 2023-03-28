‘Peter Pan’ coming to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH) on Tuesday announced plans for its ninth annual Storybook Gala.

Returning gala chair Alison Cohen said the event is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre Hotel. Cohen also said this year’s theme is “Peter Pan” and MCB Real Estate LLC will serve as the gala’s presenting sponsor.

Over the years, the gala has raised more than $2.3 million to support the advanced specialty programs and services MWPH provides annually for more than 8,500 children.

The gala will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, both a silent auction and live auction, “Fund-A-Wish” appeal and a restaurant gift basket raffle. Community events leading up to the November gala will raise excitement and support for the major event including the Bubbles for Babies event set for April 20.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital has provided more than 100 years of family-focused, integrated care to children with serious, chronic or complex medical needs.

The hospital was founded in 1922 by Hortense Kahn Eliasberg who sought to open a home where children could safely recover from illness and surgery. Today, the hospital treats over 8,500 patients each year, helping them to heal, grow, and learn the skills that lead to happier, more independent lives.

The 102-bed hospital is a jointly owned affiliate of the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine with locations in Baltimore, Prince George’s County, Harford County via telehealth and in the community.