Robots attack at 2023 Beer ’N Bots networking fundraiser

The competition was fierce as robots battled in combat to the delight of the crowd at the 2023 Beer n’ Bots networking fundraiser Feb. 23 at MAG Partners’ new facility at Baltimore Peninsula.

Beer n’ Bots is a action-packed, high-energy business networking event that generates financial support for the nonprofit organization, the Baltimore Robotics Center (BRC).

The BRC, founded by area businessman Ed Mullin, is a place where Baltimore’s youth acquire hands-on experience in STEM programs to equip them to pursue careers in science, technology and manufacturing.

The event featured robotics demos and competitions, live entertainment with dj5starr, lite-fare, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to have fun and meet old friends and new ones while supporting a great cause.

Sponsors of the event included MAG Partners, The Canton Group, Offit Kurman and I95 Business.

