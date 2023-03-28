Robots attack at 2023 Beer ’N Bots networking fundraiser

The competition was fierce as robots battled in combat to the delight of the crowd at the 2023 Beer n’ Bots networking fundraiser Feb. 23 at MAG Partners’ new facility at Baltimore Peninsula.
Beer n’ Bots is a action-packed, high-energy business networking event that generates financial support for the nonprofit organization, the Baltimore Robotics Center (BRC).
The BRC, founded by area businessman Ed Mullin, is a place where Baltimore’s youth acquire hands-on experience in STEM programs to equip them to pursue careers in science, technology and manufacturing.
The event featured robotics demos and competitions, live entertainment with dj5starr, lite-fare, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to have fun and meet old friends and new ones while supporting a great cause.
Sponsors of the event included MAG Partners, The Canton Group, Offit Kurman and I95 Business.
Paul Kappel, center right, president of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, stands next to Tyler Fraser as he operates one of the robots created for the Beer n’ Bots event while Bill Wiedel, left, the president and CEO of CFG watches. (Photo courtesy of MAG Partners)
Stephanie Reyes, a sophomore at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, demonstrates her robot creation for the crowd. (Photo courtesy of MAG Partners)
Timi Davies, a senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, displays his robot creation during the event. (Photo courtesy of MAG Partners)
From left, Amber Matthew, of STEM Learning Labs; Lucas Hopp, a junior intern with the Canton Group; and Tyler Fraser look at information on a laptop during the competition. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore City Robotics Center)
Entrepreneur Kendrick Tilghman, MBA provided the entertainment for the 2023 Beer ’N Bots event as dj5starr. (Photo courtesy of MAG Partners)
MAG Partners hosted the 2023 Beer ’N Bots event at its new facility at Baltimore Peninsula, formerly known as Port Covington. (Photo courtesy of MAG Partners)