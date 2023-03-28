TEDCO invests in Md. cybersecurity startup CyDeploy

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced a recent Pre-Seed Builder Fund investment of $150,000 into CyDeploy, a woman- and minority-led startup working to provide businesses with security solutions to improve the overall functionality of their systems.

TEDCO’s Builder Fund invests in and provides executive support to Maryland-based technology companies run by entrepreneurs who demonstrate economic disadvantage.

Baltimore-based CyDeploy created an intelligent automated functional testing solution. By creating a digital twin of the system, CyDeploy allows users to test how planned security updates will impact a system’s functionality.

Through this process, businesses can make changes with confidence, knowing that any updates to their systems will not break the functionality of any part of the system. This assurance allows businesses and business owners to rest assured, knowing that they won’t need to suffer through the costly downtime that occurs when functionality breaks.