Anna A. Mahaney | Ballard Spahr

Anna A. Mahaney a Baltimore-based Ballard Spahr partner and co-leader of the firm’s Housing Finance Group has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL), the preeminent national association of commercial real estate lawyers.

Mahaney practices general real estate law with an emphasis on representing mortgage lenders in commercial real estate financing transactions, including construction, acquisition, refinancing, bridge loans, and permanent financing. Her practice includes representing property owners and developers in finance transactions. She focuses in particular on multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing loans.

As co-leader of the Housing Finance Group, Mahaney helps oversee and set direction for more than 35 attorneys across the country. The Group is among the nation’s most active and accomplished housing finance and development legal practices, with major projects completed in practically every U.S. state and region.