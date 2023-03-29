Dr. Gregory A. Holmes | Goldsboro Medical and Dental Center

Choptank Community Health Center’s Goldsboro Medical and Dental Center recently welcomed family medicine practitioner Gregory A. Holmes, MD to the medical practice.

Holmes specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of pediatric and adult patients, with more than 29 years of medical experience working in rural communities.

He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the College of William and Mary. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and an American Association of Family Physicians Fellow.