Edge secures 4 leases in Rockville office building

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices across the mid-Atlantic and recently acquired by KLNB, Wednesday announced it brokered four leases at 7361 Calhoun Place, a six-story, 221,518-square-foot office building in Rockville.

Edge Advisory Services Partners Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh represented the landlord, DSC Partners, LLC, in each transaction, which included more than 16,000 square feet.

New leases were signed with woman-owned technology company Caelum Research Corporation, real estate group Cardinia Real Estate and professional services firm History Associates. The fourth lease was a renewal for Sagarock LLC, a privately-owned restaurant development and management company.

7361 Calhoun Place, contained within Calhoun Center in Rockville, is immediately adjacent to MD Route 355 and has convenient access to major commuter routes including Maryland Route 200 as well as Interstates 95, 270 and 495. The project is located less than two miles from the Shady Grove Metro Station and minutes away from shopping and dining opportunities.

DSC Partners recently invested in a comprehensive renovation strategy that incorporated Monumental Market, a new food amenity, electric vehicle charging stations, multiple conference rooms, updated common area restrooms and a health and wellness center.