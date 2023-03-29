Enterprise to help faith-based groups build 700 affordable houses in PG County

Joined by members of the faith community and Prince George’s County leaders, Enterprise Community Partners Wednesday announced the expansion of its Faith-Based Development Initiative into Prince George’s County, where it will partner with faith-based organizations to convert their unused land into affordable homes.

The program, which is supported by $525,000 in funding from Bank of America, Prince George’s County and the Greater Washington Community Foundation, will help up to seven houses of worship as they develop new housing on their vacant property. The program was launched at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, a church in Riverdale.

Faith-based organizations across the country own tens of thousands of acres of vacant or underutilized land. As costs for land and housing remain high, Enterprise’s initiative enables them to serve their communities in new ways by creating affordable housing. The initiative will provide specialized training, technical assistance and funding over two years to participating houses of worship as they plan new developments on their land.

Since its inception in 2006, the Faith-Based Development Initiative has helped create or preserve more than 1,500 affordable homes and one community-based health clinic in the mid-Atlantic region, with thousands of homes now in the development pipeline. In 2022, Enterprise expanded its Faith-Based Development Initiative to Baltimore, Atlanta, South Florida, New York and Seattle.

Since 1982, Enterprise has invested $64 billion and created 951,000 homes across all 50 states.