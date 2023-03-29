Former Md. senator, Frederick mayor Young to speak at Hood College commencement

Ronald N. Young, a former Maryland state senator and mayor of Frederick, will speak at Hood College’s 127th commencement ceremony May 20.

Initially a public school teacher in Frederick County, Young began his political career in 1969 when he was elected to the Frederick City Board of Aldermen. In 1973, Young was elected the mayor of Frederick when he was 34 years old. He went on to win three consecutive reelections in 1977, 1981 and 1985, serving as mayor for 16 years.

Young was instrumental in Frederick’s growth. His defining moment as mayor came in 1976 when following a destructive flood that caused millions in damage to downtown Frederick, Young led the construction of the iconic Carroll Creek linear park and flood control system, shaping the downtown Frederick area.

Young also spearheaded the Market Street underground wiring project and construction of downtown parking garages, as well as the establishment of the Weinberg Center for the Arts and Harry Grove Stadium.

Young returned to politics in 2010, winning a seat in the Maryland State Senate for District 3. During his time in Annapolis, Young supported Frederick by backing bills that funded education, economic development, health and more within Frederick County.

Young also supported Hood students with internships in his office. Young served in the Senate for 12 years before retiring in 2022, concluding a political career that spanned more than half a century.