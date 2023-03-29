Jason Perkins-Cohen | Md. Department of Labor

Jason Perkins-Cohen has taken the position of deputy secretary at Maryland Department of Labor.

For almost a decade, Perkins-Cohen dedicated himself to serving Baltimoreans by connecting them to economic opportunities that set them on the path to financial freedom. Most recently, Jason served as the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (MOED), where he oversaw workforce development initiatives responsive to the needs of Baltimore’s businesses, citizens and youth.

Under Perkins-Cohen’s leadership, MOED developed One Baltimore for Jobs, an innovative partnership with 19 community-based organizations that has helped residents access occupational training in industries offering family supporting wages. MOED also oversees YouthWorks, the city’s summer jobs program serving 8,000 youth each summer.

Prior to joining MOED, he was the executive director for the Job Opportunities Task Force, a nonprofit workforce intermediary. The British Council awarded Jason an Atlantic Fellowship for Social and Economic Equality in 2001.

Perkins-Cohen has served on the state’s Unemployment Insurance Task Force and its Task Force on Prisoner Reentry. Jason currently serves on the Maryland Adult Literacy Advisory Council, the city’s Journey Home Board and the board of the Baltimore City Foundation.

Perkins-Cohen has a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s degree in policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He lives in Baltimore with his wife and two children.