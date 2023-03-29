Tara Dunion | Enterprise Community Development

Enterprise Community Development named Tara Dunion director of communications, a central leadership position within the organization.

Using her extensive communications and marketing experience, Dunion will develop and execute communications initiatives and strategies that further the organization’s mission to build, preserve, and operate affordable homes to uplift residents and communities.

Prior to joining Enterprise Community Development, Dunion worked on housing- and technology-related initiatives at AARP, AARP Foundation, Consumer Technology Association and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Throughout her career, Dunion has implemented strategies that include social media, marketing, crisis communications, branding, PR/media relations, and internal communications. She also has extensive experience promoting events, industry standards, home design challenges, and programs for low-income seniors.

A graduate of Duke University, Dunion is a Women in CE Legacy Award winner and was named to Dealerscope Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40. She resides in Arlington, Virginia.