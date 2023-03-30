CFG Bank moves up on S&P Global Market Intelligence list

Baltimore-based CFG Bank (CFGB) Thursday was recognized as the No. 2 company on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings for 2022’s best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion.

Last year, CFG Bank was No. 11 in the 2021 rankings for small community banks.

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

To access the full list of top performing U.S. public banks, community banks and credit unions for 2022, click here.

CFG Bank is a full-service bank that provides commercial, personal, and online banking solutions to the mid-Atlantic business community, national cannabis industry and national health care market.