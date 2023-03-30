Good news for Montgomery County readers

Welcome to our Montgomery County edition.

You’ll find we have curated The Daily Record’s coverage of issues and people of interest to Montgomery County residents here, all in one place.

Business and legal coverage. Features on interesting county residents. News from companies and law firms about important personnel announcements. And our searchable database of unreported opinions from the Maryland Appellate Court that are related to Montgomery County cases.

Each Thursday, we’ll be emailing a newsletter that contains the highlights of our Montgomery County coverage for the previous week. You can sign up to get the email right here.

We hope this makes it easier for you to follow the stories and get the information that’s most important to you.

We also would very much like your feedback. Please drop me a line at [email protected] if you have any suggestions or ideas.

Sincerely,

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor