Helping Up Mission gets major grant to fund awareness campaign

Helping Up Mission (HUM) Thursday announced it has received a grant of nearly $350,000 from the Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) to conduct an educational outreach campaign specifically targeted to women and mothers, encouraging them to seek addiction treatment and wrap-around services through their 250-bed Center for Women & Children.

Building on the success of the 2022 OOCC-funded public awareness campaign, HUM aims to increase the number of women they are serving at the new center by utilizing a multi-pronged campaign, incorporating advertising, referral outreach, the continuation of a 24/7 crisis hotline and public relations tactics.

This awareness campaign ads began to run locally this month and will extend into the spring.