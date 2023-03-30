JCC of Greater Baltimore unveils major renovations to The Gordon Center

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts unveiled its newly renovated grand lobby with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony March 9 in Owings Mills.

The ceremony was led by Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann and JCC Board Chair Laura Rubinstein and featured Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s President Marc Terrill and Myrna Cardin, former JCC Board Chair from 1995 when the Gordon Center was originally built.

Longtime JCC supporters Baltimore County Councilman Israel “Izzy” Patoka and Baltimore County Council President Julian Jones also joined the nearly 100 government, business, and civic leaders for this special event.

The ribbon-cutting event showcased the lobby’s new renovations including a more open, contemporary floor plan and layout, a larger concession area and bar, a built-in 11 ft. free-standing video wall, and much more. The reimagined lobby enhances the patron experience and supports its use as a dynamic venue for the JCC and community partners.

The adjoining Meyerhoff Gallery, also a part of the renovations, features works created by local and regional artists. Currently the artist on display is Stacy Lund Levy who works primarily in watercolor. Her exhibit is called “Painting Life.”

The public will get a first look at the newly renovated Gordon Center at the fifth annual J Live on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

