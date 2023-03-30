JCC of Greater Baltimore unveils major renovations to The Gordon Center

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts unveiled its newly renovated grand lobby with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony March 9 in Owings Mills.
The ceremony was led by Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann and JCC Board Chair Laura Rubinstein and featured Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s President Marc Terrill and Myrna Cardin, former JCC Board Chair from 1995 when the Gordon Center was originally built.
Longtime JCC supporters Baltimore County Councilman Israel “Izzy” Patoka and Baltimore County Council President Julian Jones also joined the nearly 100 government, business, and civic leaders for this special event.
The ribbon-cutting event showcased the lobby’s new renovations including a more open, contemporary floor plan and layout, a larger concession area and bar, a built-in 11 ft. free-standing video wall, and much more. The reimagined lobby enhances the patron experience and supports its use as a dynamic venue for the JCC and community partners.
The adjoining Meyerhoff Gallery, also a part of the renovations, features works created by local and regional artists. Currently the artist on display is Stacy Lund Levy who works primarily in watercolor. Her exhibit is called “Painting Life.”
The public will get a first look at the newly renovated Gordon Center at the fifth annual J Live on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.
To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]
Participating in the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon at the Gordon Center are, from left, Baltimore County Councilman Israel C. “Izzy” Patoka, Associated President Marc B. Terrill, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., JCC CEO Barak Hermann, past JCC board president Myrna Edelman Cardin, Baltimore County Council President Julian E. Jones Jr., Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, JCC board member Joe Meyerhoff and JCC board president Laura Rubenstein, a partner at RKW Law Group. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
From left, Andy Attman, vice president at Acme Paper and Supply Company; Howard Zuckerman, -a member of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore; and Joe DeMattos, president and CEO of Health Facilities Association of Maryland, get together for a photo. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
From left, Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Baltimore County Councilman Israel C. “Izzy” Patoka attended the grand opening. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
More than 100 guests packed The Gordon Center for Performing Arts for the unveiling of its newly renovated grand lobby. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
From left, David Nevins, president and CEO of Nevins & Associates; Larry Unger, President and CEO of Maryland Public Television; and Julian J. Jones, Baltimore County Councilman, take time for a photo at The Gordon Center. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
The Gordon Center’s renovated lobby includes a larger concession area and bar. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Board President Laura Rubenstein, a partner at RKW Law Group, delivers an address to the guests. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
Max Reamer, a Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore board member and an adviser with The Quantum Group, has a conversation with a guest at The Gordon Center. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
Jonathan Schwartz, left, executive director at the Lyric Baltimore, and Marc Terrill, presient of The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, take time for a photo. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)
The adjoining Meyerhoff Gallery, also a part of the renovations, features works created by local and regional artists. (Photo courtesy of David Stuck, JCC of Greater Baltimore)