Md. tech workforce growing in depth and breadth, report shows

Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment, Maryland added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to research released Thursday from CompTIA, the Illinois-based nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce.

CompTIA’s annual “State of the Tech Workforce” reveals that net tech employment in Maryland increased by 3,610 net new jobs in 2022, a 1.7% growth rate. CompTIA forecasts a 2.3% increase in tech employment for Maryland this year – an estimated 5,100 net new jobs. Positions in database, data science and analytics; and software development, engineering, programming, web development and quality assurance are projected to see the most growth.

More than 222,000 people work in tech jobs in Maryland, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 7.9% of the state’s workforce, the ninth highest concentration of tech workers and the 15th largest total nationally. At $109,357, the median wage for a tech worker in Maryland is 123% more than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Maryland is in the third quartile in the report’s diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 29% of the state’s tech workforce; Black or African American workers, 22% (the fourth highest percentage among all states); and Hispanic or Latino workers, 4%.

Maryland’s tech industry has an economic impact of $36.6 billion – 8.9% of the state economy, the 10th highest percentage nationally. There are an estimated 14,227 tech business establishments in the state.

CompTIA’s “State of the Tech Workforce” is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more.

Access the full report at https://www.cyberstates.org/.