Regional charity granted trademark for name

Derwood-based Celestial Manna, one of the oldest food rescue charities in Maryland, Thursday announced the organization was granted a trademark for its name.

Celestial Manna is a faith-based 501(c)(3) food recovery nonprofit with food recovery operations throughout the mid-Atlantic region as well as several other localities across the United States and was established in 1986 by Charlie Mann.

The organization rescues edible food from 85 stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. This food is delivered to 200 affiliated distribution points, usually church parking lots, but also neighborhood distribution and some delivery to shelters, such as one for seniors and one for homeless women. Food is also taken to homeless encampments.

Celestial Manna feeds hungry people in the Washington metropolitan region stretching from north of Baltimore through Prince George’s, Charles and Montgomery counties and south to parts of Virginia. In 2020, Celestial Manna recovered 6.1 million pounds of food that would otherwise have gone to waste, enough to make more than 5 million meals.