Tate Cancer Center names new medical director

Gavin Henry, MD, FACS, a thoracic surgeon and chair of thoracic surgery at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) has been appointed the new medical director of the Tate Cancer Center, effective Saturday.

His appointment comes as the Tate Cancer Center celebrates its 20th year of providing expert multidisciplinary cancer care to more than 20,000 patients.

Henry joined the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), parent organization of UM BWMC, in 2017 as the director of clinical operations for the Division of Thoracic Surgery. He is also an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UM SOM).

Henry specializes in treating conditions of the esophagus and lung and performing minimally invasive robotic surgeries for most thoracic procedures and leads the lung cancer screening program at the Tate Cancer Center at UM BWMC.

He will continue to grow the academic and clinical missions of the Tate Cancer Center through its affiliation with the University of Maryland Cancer Network (UM Cancer Network), and make the benefits of discovery-based medicine more accessible to people in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding communities.