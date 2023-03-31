Bradley L. Schlaggar

President & CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute

A nationally acclaimed child neurologist, Bradley L. Schlaggar was named president and CEO of the Kennedy Krieger Institute in May 2018.

Before joining Kennedy Krieger, he spent 19 years on the faculty of Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, the final four as head of pediatric and developmental neurology.

How has the pandemic changed your view on your job or broader profession?

As a child neurologist who has focused his career helping children with neurodevelopmental conditions that impact cognition and education, I’ve long felt that the way society partitions health care and education creates barriers. A clear lesson from the pandemic is just how powerfully and inextricably linked health care, including mental health care, and education truly are for children.

Who has been the most influential person in your life and why?

It’s a tie between my mother and father. They modeled for me and my sister nontraditional gender roles in the 60s and 70s, with my mom being a pioneer in elementary education in Chicago and my dad supporting her career, working mostly out of the home. My mom’s philosophy as a teacher and school principal regarding individualized education definitely shaped my own world view and lifelong focus on the brain and its development. My late father’s humor and calmness, even during times of great duress, has been a lifelong guide.