David N. Maine, M.D.

President and CEO, Mercy Health Services

With a focus on improving quality of life for patients suffering with chronic pain, Dr. David N. Maine uses minimally invasive pain relief techniques to reduce their suffering.

He continues to see patients even after being named the president and CEO of Mercy Health Services three years ago. Board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, he is the director of The Center For Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy.

How has the pandemic changed your view on your job or broader profession?

While the pandemic presented extraordinary challenges, it also created opportunities to transform the way we deliver care as we work together to address the needs of our patients and communities. It is stunning to reflect on how much was achieved, recognizing that it would not be possible without collaboration with public health officials, policy makers, community organizations, the private sector, etc. The speed of transformation with the accelerated adoption of digital health technologies, in supply chain management and new treatments is proof positive of what can be accomplished together.

What’s your best advice for someone who aspires to your job?

I recently had lunch with a resident from Children’s National who is a hematology/oncology fellow who asked me the same question. My advice was really simple: work hard and be kind always, build meaningful relationships and recognize there are many paths to any professional role, you just need to find the one that fits.

Who has been the most influential person in your life and why?

I have had the privilege to be around, learn and work with some incredible people but this one is easy to answer – my father. He was an Iraqi refugee coming to the United States in 1974. He taught me (and continues to teach me) lessons on the importance of hard work, gratitude, love and perseverance. It took me until college to start to understand and appreciate his sacrifices and the impact has been immeasurable shaping who I am today as a husband, father and leader.