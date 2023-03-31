Harsh K. Trivedi

President & CEO, Sheppard Pratt

A clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Harsh K. Trivedi has been president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt since 2016.

Trivedi is a graduate of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and also earned an MBA at the University of Tennessee Haslam School of Business.

How has the pandemic changed your view on your job or broader profession?

The pandemic has shown how we are all connected and how much we need personal connectedness to do well and flourish both professionally and personally. It has also shown how integral access to world-class health care, including behavioral health care, is vital to each person, family, and community across the state.

What’s your best advice for someone who aspires to your job?

Work hard, be the one who finds solutions, focus on producing the best outcomes and believe in your ability to accomplish what is most difficult.

Who has been the most influential person in your life, and why?

My role model is my father, who came to America as an immigrant and worked three jobs throughout my childhood. He taught me the meaning of a hard day’s work, instilled the importance of integrity, and always placed his children and family first to ensure that we all not only succeeded but thrived.