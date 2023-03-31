Kenneth Samet

CEO, Medstar Health

Since earning his master’s in health services administration from the University of Michigan in 1982, Kenneth Samet has dedicated his career to health care.

He has been with the $6.5 billion MedStar Health, the state’s largest health care provider, since its inception in 1998, the past 15 years as CEO.

How has the pandemic changed your view on your job or broader profession?

It reinforced my belief that heroes work in health care, and they come in all types of job categories. They are dedicated professionals who are selfless and put the needs of patients and communities first. It also reinforced the irreplaceable role that hospitals and health systems play in our society. I hope that fact is not forgotten by any of us.

What’s your best advice for someone who aspires to your job?

Focus on how you can help the team deliver on its mission-based work. Remember the sacred trust you must always earn with the communities we serve. And don’t get too high or too low from day to day. It’s a long journey.

What do you do for fun and why?

I golf when I can, which forces me to be “off the grid” for a few hours. And spending time at the beach. The ocean is both calming for me and a reminder of our moment in time.