Loyola University Md. awards $25,000 to Baltimore entrepreneurs

Loyola University Maryland’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship awarded a total of $25,000 to five entrepreneurs who participated in the center’s Baltipreneurs Accelerator, a four-month part-time program supporting startup businesses and social ventures with training, technical assistance, mentorship, networking and access to capital.

Receiving awards were:

Nina Guise-Gerrity of getGFTD received the $5,500 Hustle Award, which recognizes the entrepreneur who achieved the most during the program.

Paula Dofat of HBCU Money Guide received the $5,500 Impact Award, which recognizes the entrepreneur most likely to achieve the greatest social and environmental good in Baltimore.

Jen Fry, Ph.D., of Coordle received the $5,500 Peerless Award, which recognizes the entrepreneur who best used the program to build a network and find and provide support to others.

Donta Henson of Los Hermanos Tequila received the $5,500 Greyhound Award, which recognizes the entrepreneur most likely to achieve significant growth.

Todd Sheridan of Treehouse Juicery received the $3,000 Audience Choice Award, chosen by attendees to the program's Demo Day for strongest pitch presentation.

All five awards were presented March 21 at Demo Day, the Baltipreneurs Accelerator’s culminating event where program participants showcase their ventures in a pitch competition and network with attendees.

This year’s cohort of nine entrepreneurs consisted of five women founders and six Black founders, the most diverse cohort in the program’s history. In addition to the award recipients, the cohort included Ina Kovacheva of Arch Dash, Bianca Jackson of BrickRose Exchange, Matt Barinholtz of FutureMakers and John Matthews of e-Bless.