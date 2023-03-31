McDaniel College launches women’s leadership network

In honor of Women’s History Month, McDaniel College has launched the advisory council for the McDaniel Women’s Leadership Network, an exclusive group of women leaders who are focused on supporting women in pursuing their personal and professional goals.
This announcement comes on the heels of McDaniel being recognized for the second consecutive year on the Executive Alliance’s Honor Roll among the colleges and universities in Maryland with the most representation by women on their boards and executive leadership teams.
The McDaniel Women’s Leadership Network is comprised of alumni and friends of the college who are working to build connections and develop programs to attract and engage women in the life of the college.
The group is guided by four pillars, including mentorship, community, career and philanthropy. Key components include connecting women from various industries and stages of their careers, as well as providing philanthropic support through an endowed scholarship fund that supports deserving undergraduate students at McDaniel.
The inaugural advisory council includes:
- Meredith Bowen of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, co-owner of Walker Bowen Talent Partners, a staffing and recruiting agency. She is a 1998 alum.
- Amanda Campbell of Sykesville, a certified financial planner and a certified divorce financial analyst. She is senior vice president of Wealthspire Advisors and the co-founder of The Health & Wealth Sisters, LLC. Campbell graduated from McDaniel in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration.
- Liz Clark of Fairfax, Virginia, the director of the Defense Suicide Prevention Office with the U.S. Department of Defense. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the college in 1999.
- Char Frith of Woodbine, a commercial real estate professional, is managing partner at RCAM, LLC. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from the college in 1984.
- Kemia Himon of Westminster, joined McDaniel in 2020 as director of financial aid, where she oversees the college’s financial aid program of federal, state, and institutional aid.
- Lori Hockley of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is a lecturer in business and coordinator of business internships at McDaniel.
- Lisa Turner of Arnold, graduated from the college in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in history and is currently employed with the Department of Defense.
- Krysta Huxford of Swanton, a certified Pilates instructor and the studio owner of Practical Pilates, LLC. She is a 2000 alum with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts-communication.
- Kristin Kober of Forest Hill, is vice president and group director with the Mount Clare Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the college in 2000.
- Brandy Putnam of Jefferson, executive producer and production director at BKP Productions, LLC., where she specializes in corporate meetings and events. She is a 1997 alum of the college with a bachelor’s degree in English.
- Shelley Sharkey of Ellicott City, coordinator for HorizonWALKS, a fundraiser for Horizon Day Camp, which supports children affected by pediatric cancer. She is a 2002 alum of the college with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies.
- Barbara Payne Shelton of Towson, an educational consultant and professor for Early Childhood Educational Consultants LLC. A 1970 graduate of the college with a bachelor’s degree in English, she is a current McDaniel trustee.
- Barbara Thomas of Beaufort, South Carolina, serves as the interim executive director for the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. She is a 1970 alum and current McDaniel trustee.
- Faith Walker of Fulton, co-owner of Walker Bowen Talent Partners, a staffing and recruiting agency. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the college in 1997.
- Heather Yeung of Columbia, an attorney at Davis, Agnor, Rapaport and Skainy LLC. She is a 2005 alum of the college with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies.