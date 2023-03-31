McDaniel College launches women’s leadership network

In honor of Women’s History Month, McDaniel College has launched the advisory council for the McDaniel Women’s Leadership Network, an exclusive group of women leaders who are focused on supporting women in pursuing their personal and professional goals.

This announcement comes on the heels of McDaniel being recognized for the second consecutive year on the Executive Alliance’s Honor Roll among the colleges and universities in Maryland with the most representation by women on their boards and executive leadership teams.

The McDaniel Women’s Leadership Network is comprised of alumni and friends of the college who are working to build connections and develop programs to attract and engage women in the life of the college.

The group is guided by four pillars, including mentorship, community, career and philanthropy. Key components include connecting women from various industries and stages of their careers, as well as providing philanthropic support through an endowed scholarship fund that supports deserving undergraduate students at McDaniel.

The inaugural advisory council includes: