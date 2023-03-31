Michele Eberle

Executive Director, Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Michele Eberle is a tireless promoter of the state’s health insurance marketplace, which now serves more than 182,000, a record number of Marylanders.

“We’re very fortunate in Maryland because the state is committed to affordable health care,” said Eberle, who operates Maryland Health Connection as executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

In January, Eberle said total enrollment had grown for five straight years and jumped by more than 15% since just before the pandemic and public health emergency started. She credits her customer service professionals for their hard work amid growing demand.

“One in five Marylanders come through the marketplace for their health care needs,” Eberle said. “I am proud of my team that does exceptional work in that area. I want people to feel comfortable and not pressured when they contact us.”

Eberle is also preparing the Exchange for tens of thousands of residents who will need health insurance this spring after being removed from a federal Medicaid emergency program set up during the pandemic. Most of those people will be able to transition into low-cost private coverage through Maryland Health Connection, she said.

Eberle started with the Exchange in 2013 as its acting director of plan and partner management. She was named chief operating officer in 2015 and executive director in 2017.

Some of her earlier positions included executive director of Maryland Health Insurance Plan and executive director and board president of Clackamas Women’s Services.