Sherry Perkins

President, Luminis Health

With a 30-plus year career in the health care industry, Sherry Perkins, Ph.D., RN, became president of Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Chief of Hospital Integration in January 2020.

She previously served AAMC as the organization’s chief operating officer and chief nursing officer between 2006 to 2016. In-between her work at AAMC, Perkins was president and CEO of the University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

For more than three decades, Perkins has also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She also has given her time as a member of the board of directors for the Maryland Patient Safety Center and as a national advisor to the GetWellNetwork O’Neil Center Clinical Advisory Board and the Institute for Patient and Family Centered Care.

Perkins earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Baylor University, a master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas and a doctorate from the University of Kansas. She also graduated from the fellows program in management from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

She is also on the board of directors for the United Way of Central Maryland and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.