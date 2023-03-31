Shift4 technology picked by Orioles to take concession payments

Allentown, Pennsylvania -based Shift4, the self-described leader in integrated payments technology, has been chosen by Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles to power payments at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Shift4’s end-to-end commerce ecosystem will be used at stadium concessions. Also Shift4’s integration with Fanatics will power the retail transactions at Oriole Park’s merchandise locations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Orioles to deliver a best-in-class guest experience,” Anthony Perez, Shift4’s senior vice president of New Verticals, said in a release. “Fans can expect all their transactions at concession stands and retail locations to be as quick and seamless as possible so that they can get back to enjoying the game.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues and many others, transforming the way fans and guests shop, order and pay.